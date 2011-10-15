Another Huge Weekend: Occupy Wall Street Is Coming To Your neighbourhood

Photo: flickr: fibonacciblue

Occupy Wall Street is calling tomorrow their Global Day of Action.And it certainly is global, by Occupy Wall Street’s count, they’re in 950+ cities and 82 countries around the globe. You can check out the occupations on this map.



Here’s a few international cities where occupations will begin tomorrow: Montreal, London, Tokyo, Toronto, Rome, Frankfurt, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, Sao Paolo, Tel-Aviv, Oslo, Cairo, Kiev, Thessaloniki, Kampala, Moscow, Islamabad… I could go on.

Here in New York, the occupiers are teaming up with community groups to have a presence all over the city, all day.

Here’s a schedule:

At 11:00 AM, they’re meeting at Liberty Plaza and marching to a nearby Chase bank.

At Noon there will be an all student rally for students in Washington Square Park.

At 1:00 PM there will be protesters in Tompkins Square Park.

At 3:30 PM the occupiers will be demonstrating against Mountain Top Removal at the New York Public Library on 42nd and 6th.

At 5:00 PM, there will be an Occupation Party in Times Square, culminating in a subway train party heading back to Zuccotti Park.

Finally, at 7:00 PM there will be a massive General Assembly at Zuccotti, where the Occupiers will discuss their plans for national representation.

