Another Huge Strike In Athens Knocks Out Public Transportation For 24 Hours

Photo: AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Commuters in Athens are struggling as public transport workers hold another 24-hour strike, leaving the Greek capital without metro trains, trams or buses as unions lash out against new austerity measures.Tuesday’s strike is the latest in a long series being organised to protest against government cutbacks, which include salary and pension cuts and increased taxes.



The government insists it must implement the measures to continue receiving international bailout funds and avoid a potentially catastrophic default.

European ministers and leaders have been meeting in Brussels to hammer out a definitive solution for the Greek debt crisis, after it became clear that two multibillion bailouts would not be enough.

