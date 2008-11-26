Another Horrifying Update About The (Sorry) State Of The US Consumer

Henry Blodget

In case you missed it, for the first 23 days of November, eCommerce spending shrank 4% year-over-year. Shrank! This is was a healthy, emerging industry that, six months ago, was growing 15% year over year.

But that’s not the half of it.  Check out these numbers from MasterCard about ecommerce and overall consumer spending, courtesy of analyst Brian Pitz of Bank of America:

1st Two Weeks of November Indicate Further Deterioration of the
 Consumer

u      MasterCard data shows declines intensified. The most recent
 consumer spending data from MasterCard Advisors confirms investor fears
 that the declining consumer trends have yet to stabilise, and that the Q4
 holiday shopping season will be extremely challenging for retailers,
 including eCommerce players Amazon and eBay. We note the data suggests
 the first decline in the history of eCommerce could occur this quarter.

u      Shorter holiday shopping season could make for tougher comps.
 The timing of Thanksgiving this year, which traditionally marks the start
 of the U.S. holiday shopping season, falls about 5 days later in the
 quarter than in 2007, and will include one less weekend. We believe this
 could make Y/Y comparisons tougher, and we have seen a major push by
 retailers to drive holiday traffic earlier in response to the timing
 through heavy promotions and other incentives.

u      eCommerce declines of 7.5% Y/Y reported. For the first time in
 the industry’s history, data indicates eCommerce in the U.S. could post
 a decline for the quarter. MasterCard Advisory, a division of
 MasterCard Worldwide, has reported eCommerce spending for the first two weeks of
 November has declined 7.5% when compared to the same period in 2007.
 We note the source also showed a decline of 3.9% in October, compared to
 the comScore estimate for growth of 1.3% Y/Y for that month. We
 currently estimate 4Q U.S. eCommerce growth of 1.9% Y/Y and are watching for
 data points as they become available.

u      Offline retail data shows double-digit declines in several
 categories. MasterCard Advisors reported that for the first two weeks of
 November, overall apparel declined 19.0% Y/Y, while electronics declined
 22.1% Y/Y and luxury goods declined 21.1% Y/Y. These declines are
 slightly worse than reported October declines.

These declines aren’t just “slightly worse” than October. They’re terrifying.

See Also: Economy So Bad Ecommerce Shrinking

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

amazon ebay sai-us