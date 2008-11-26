Another Horrifying Update About The (Sorry) State Of The US Consumer

In case you missed it, for the first 23 days of November, eCommerce spending shrank 4% year-over-year. Shrank! This is was a healthy, emerging industry that, six months ago, was growing 15% year over year.



But that’s not the half of it. Check out these numbers from MasterCard about ecommerce and overall consumer spending, courtesy of analyst Brian Pitz of Bank of America:

1st Two Weeks of November Indicate Further Deterioration of the

Consumer

u MasterCard data shows declines intensified. The most recent

consumer spending data from MasterCard Advisors confirms investor fears

that the declining consumer trends have yet to stabilise, and that the Q4

holiday shopping season will be extremely challenging for retailers,

including eCommerce players Amazon and eBay. We note the data suggests

the first decline in the history of eCommerce could occur this quarter.

u Shorter holiday shopping season could make for tougher comps.

The timing of Thanksgiving this year, which traditionally marks the start

of the U.S. holiday shopping season, falls about 5 days later in the

quarter than in 2007, and will include one less weekend. We believe this

could make Y/Y comparisons tougher, and we have seen a major push by

retailers to drive holiday traffic earlier in response to the timing

through heavy promotions and other incentives.

u eCommerce declines of 7.5% Y/Y reported. For the first time in

the industry’s history, data indicates eCommerce in the U.S. could post

a decline for the quarter. MasterCard Advisory, a division of

MasterCard Worldwide, has reported eCommerce spending for the first two weeks of

November has declined 7.5% when compared to the same period in 2007.

We note the source also showed a decline of 3.9% in October, compared to

the comScore estimate for growth of 1.3% Y/Y for that month. We

currently estimate 4Q U.S. eCommerce growth of 1.9% Y/Y and are watching for

data points as they become available.

u Offline retail data shows double-digit declines in several

categories. MasterCard Advisors reported that for the first two weeks of

November, overall apparel declined 19.0% Y/Y, while electronics declined

22.1% Y/Y and luxury goods declined 21.1% Y/Y. These declines are

slightly worse than reported October declines.

These declines aren’t just “slightly worse” than October. They’re terrifying.

See Also: Economy So Bad Ecommerce Shrinking

