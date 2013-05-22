There Were Three Brutal Blown Calls In MLB Yesterday — And Baseball's Umpiring Crisis Continues

There were at least three plays in baseball yesterday in which an umpire blew what appeared to be an obvious call, leading some to wonder what is going on with the umpiring.



Umpiring in MLB is either getting worse or technology is just better at showing us the blown calls. Neither answer is good for baseball, and this is just another reason why they need to completely overhaul and expand replay. The fans at home cannot be in a better position to make calls than the umpires controlling the games.

The first blown call came when Henry Blanco of the Blue Jays hit a ball into the left field corner. The throw by Sam Fuld of the Rays easily beat Blanco to second base and replays showed Ben Zobrist’s tag was clearly in time. But umpire C.B. Buckner ruled Blanco safe. Blanco would later score and the Blue Jays won by two runs:

In the Orioles-Yankees game, Brett Gardner was picked-off first base by Matt Weiters. But even though replays showed it wasn’t close, umpire Eric Cooper failed to get into a good position to see the tag and ruled Gardner safe:

And then later in the same game, Weiters beat out an infield single, only to have Cooper call him out. It was such a bad call that in this image, the ball hasn’t even entered the frame yet and Weiters is already on the base. It was a tie game at the time and the Yankees would eventually win by two:

