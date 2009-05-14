Another Hint Palm Pre Will Launch May 19

Word on the street is that Palm’s Pre smartphone will launch next Tuesday, May 19. Or at least that Sprint (S) will announce when it’ll start selling the Pre.

Here’s another hint that might be true. Sprint just emailed us to plug a sweepstakes it’s having to give away a free Palm Pre with a year of service. Sweepstakes ends May 18.

Coincidence? Maybe. But maybe not.

Meanwhile, the Palm Pre’s biggest competition — Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone — probably won’t go on sale until late June or July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.