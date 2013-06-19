Another Hidden Feature In Apple's New Mobile Operating System Involves LinkedIn

Reid Hoffman, executive chairman, cofounder LinkedIn

Apple is working on code that would make LinkedIn easier to use on iPhones and iPads, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.



Software tester Hamza Sood spotted the unfinished code, and other disabled features like nesting folders and multitasking gestures, and sent it to 9to5Mac.

Apple hasn’t announced the feature, but if it does get turned on, that means LinkedIn will work with iOS like it does with Facebook and Twitter. Users will sign in once and be able to easily post content to LinkedIn through iOS applications.

LinkedIn integration with iOS would make sense. At its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month, Apple announced that its next Mac operating system, OS X Mavericks, would be integrated with Linkedin.

Apple PC users will be able to share info and stay up-to-date with their LinkedIn peeps.

But, as Gurman also points out, the unfinished code doesn’t mean the feature will appear. Apple supposedly tested Facebook integration in a previous version of iOS(some say iOS 4, some say iOS 5), but Facebook didn’t appear until iOS 6.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment.

