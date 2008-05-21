Another Hedge Fund Mogul Joins Yahoo Icahn Siege: Jerry Nearly Surrounded

Legendary company-management insulter Dan Loeb of Third Point LLC couldn’t resist joining the hedge-fund wolf-pack that has surrounded Yahoo’s vegetarian headquarters, treeing poor Jerry Yang. Per Reuters, Loeb has already scarfed up 5 million Yahoo shares and is headed for 10.



Third Point LLC, a $5.7 billion hedge fund headed by activist Dan Loeb, has recently accumulated a stake of over 5 million shares in Yahoo… and is supporting investor Carl Icahn’s proxy battle, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Third Point, which held 1 million shares in Yahoo as of March 31, may build a stake of up to 10 million shares in the company, the source said.

Icahn’s proxy contest, launched last week, has been aimed at pressuring Yahoo to agree to a deal to be sold to Microsoft, which broke off talks earlier this month.

Paulson & Co, another large hedge fund, disclosed last week that it recently built up a stake of 50 million shares in Yahoo and is supporting the Icahn move.

