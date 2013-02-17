Snowstorm Heads For The Northeast

New York City was covered in more than one foot of snow from a major storm last week.

Photo: Robert Johnson

Forecasters are still monitoring the track of a storm off of the Mid-Atlantic coast, strengthening as it moves north. As of 3:40 p.m. the National Weather Prediction centre said that the “developing coastal storm could brush Long Island and New England with moderate snow late today into Sunday.”



Earlier, there were predictions of heavy snow developing in coastal New England by Sunday, with the potential of more than six inches of snow.

Now it seems the storm should track far enough east to keep most of the heavy snow offshore, but winds will still be strong.

Last week an intense blizzard buried much of the Northeast.

Here’s the latest map from the National Weather Service:

Photo: National Weather Service

