Another Great Sign That The Unemployment Rate Is Headed Lower

A great chart here from Invictus at The Big Picture:



Photo: The Big Picture

Basically, the red line reflects the percentage of businesses in the monthly NFIB Small Business survey who says poor sales are their main concern. That number’s been falling, and it clearly leads the unemployment rate.

This is a point that we stress all the time: Sales = jobs. It doesn’t matter what other conditions are facing a business (regulations, taxes, etc.) if there are more sales, they hire more employees, full stop.

(Via @mbusigin)

