Another Great Geeky NYT Art Project By Christoph Niemann

Dan Frommer

Christoph Niemann’s “I LEGO N.Y.” art project, constructing familiar NYC scenes with Legos, tore its way across the Internet, generating 873 comments (and surely a boat load of traffic) for the New York Times (NYT).

His newest, “My Life With Cables,” isn’t quite as brilliant. But it’s worth a look, and hits home for this gadget-obsessed writer. (And with 311 comments, can’t be doing bad for the NYT, either.)

Check it out at the New York Times →

