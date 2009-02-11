Another Government Website: FinancialStability.gov

Dear Propublica, Bloomberg and Fox Business,



No need to continue hounding the government to figure out what’s going on with the TARP funds. They’ve just made it much easier for you by launching a website: www.financialstability.gov. Yep, the Obama adminstration launched another website.

If you’re concerned about such things, this one is not, we repeat NOT, hosted by Akamai. At least the site isn’t, the video is. Interesting.

Anyway, the site is sparse right now, but we look forward to see it getting filled up with information on how our government dollars being singed by foolhardy banks.

Sincerely,

Clusterstock

