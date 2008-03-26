Another Googler Sets Sail For Facebook

Another Google (GOOG) exec heads for greener pastures at Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook: This time it’s Google biz dev director Ethan Beard, who will join Facebook in a similar role, TechCrunch reports.



Beard follows Sheryl Sandberg, who left Google earlier this month to become Facebook’s new COO. Beard was formerly director of operations for Viacom’s (VIAB) MTV.

