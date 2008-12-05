Another Google Android GPhone On The Way (GOOG)

Another Google (GOOG) Android-based ‘GPhone’ is on the way, but don’t expect to hear nearly as much about this one as the T-Mobile G1. It’s called the Agora, and it’s made by an Australia-based company called Kogan, which you’ve probably never heard of.



The phone looks like Samsung’s BlackJack, has a touchscreen, and many of the typical features you’d expect. (Click through for specs.)

Kogan is offering two models, which will ship by the end of January: A $193 basic unit and a $258 “pro” unit. Note that these prices don’t include carrier subsidy. We don’t expect a U.S. carrier to stock and subsidise this phone. You’d probably want to use it with AT&T (T), because it doesn’t support the 1700 MHz frequency that T-Mobile uses for 3G service.

