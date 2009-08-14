Another Glitch Strikes The New York Stock Exchange!

The New York Stock Exchange systems are working properly after a network incident delayed acknowledgments of order entries.



“Customers with orders that were and remain “pending” should treat those orders as canceled or “out,” the NYSE said in an email.

Earlier today the Exchange said that four matching engines were affected. We have no idea what that means either.

These outages at the NYSE seem to be coming more frequently. Anyone know why?

Conspiracy theorists will note that the affected stocks include TARP heavy Bank of America (BAC.N) and some preferred Citigroup shares.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.