A Data Glitch Has Halted Options Trading

REUTERS/Eric ThayerThe NASDAQ MarketSite in New York’s Times Square.
Options trading briefly froze today after the Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA)
saw a system glitch.
Nasdaq, the CBOE, Bats and NYSE Euronext all ceased trading.
“NASDAQ Options Market (NOM) has halted trading in a issues A thru M as of 13:35:33, N thru Z as of 13:35:47 due to OPRA system issues,” Nasdaq issued in a system status message.
The new issue comes only weeks after a Nasdaq malfunction caused a three hour halt in stock trading.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.