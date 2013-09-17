A Data Glitch Has Halted Options Trading

REUTERS/Eric Thayer The NASDAQ MarketSite in New York’s Times Square.

Options trading briefly froze today after the Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA)

saw a system glitch.

Nasdaq, the CBOE, Bats and NYSE Euronext all ceased trading.

“NASDAQ Options Market (NOM) has halted trading in a issues A thru M as of 13:35:33, N thru Z as of 13:35:47 due to OPRA system issues,” Nasdaq issued in a system status message.

The new issue comes only weeks after a Nasdaq malfunction caused a three hour halt in stock trading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.