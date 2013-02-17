Another Meteor Spotted, This Time Over California

What a week it’s been for space-fans!



A fireball was spotted streaking across the skies above the Bay Area on Friday evening, within 24 hours of a meteorite strike in Russia and a record-close asteroid flyby.

A bluish flash of light, lasting for about five seconds, appeared around 7:45 p.m. on the West Coast, NBC’s Lori Preuitt reports.

The bright light happens when the meteor burns up as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

Gerald McKeegan, an astronomer with the Chabot Space and Science centre, told the San Jose Mercury News that the fireball was a “sporadic meteor,” a common event, but one that usually happens over the ocean where we can’t see it.

The meteor was not connected to asteroid 2012 DA14, which came within 17,200 miles of Earth’s surface on Friday afternoon.

