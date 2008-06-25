Another Fake J.C. Penney Ad: Terror, Not Teen Sex

We’re still waiting to see if Saatchi & Saatchi is able to make the not-that-scandalous fake J.C. Penney ad disappear from the Internet (it hasn’t so far).



In the meantime, here’s yet another fake J.C. Penney ad, made by the same auteur: director Mike Long, who apparently did these as a giggle, and to fill out his portfolio. This one’s equally artful — and for our money, much more disturbing.

