More "Fake Bonds" Turn Up In Italy

Earlier this year there was that bizarre story of the two Japanese “tourists” found with hundreds of billions of presumably fake U.S. bearer bonds. So what happened to them?



Bloomberg: The two men later disappeared and the case is still under investigation. The U.S. government bonds found in the false bottom of a suitcase carried by the men were fake, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said June 18.

And in the meantime:

The U.S. Secret Service is examining more than $100 billion of U.S. government bonds confiscated in northern Italy in August, just two months after $134 billion of allegedly fake securities were seized in a nearby town.

The Secret Service is analysing whether the bonds taken in August may be counterfeit, said a spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Rome. Italy’s financial police in Varese, north of Milan, arrested two individuals carrying the securities in a briefcase, according to a person involved in the case.

The two men currently are in custody as prosecutors in the town of Busto Arsizio carry out their investigation, the person said.

We presume it’s all fake again. Still, weird that Italy continues to be the nexus of this bizarre sort of fraud.

(via Self Evident)

