Another Facebooker Gone? Chris Kelly Confirms Running For Office

Chris Kelly, Facebook’s chief privacy officer, wants to be California’s next Attorney General. He officially kicked off his campaign today; it’s been rumoured since last December.

This suggests Kelly could resign — or at least take a leave — from Facebook sometime soon. The company recently hired a new public policy director, former ACLU lawyer Timothy D. Sparapani, who will likely cover for Kelly.

(We’ve asked Facebook for comment and will update if we hear back.)

