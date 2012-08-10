Another Executive Loyal To Levinsohn Just Quit Yahooo

Photo: LinkedIn

Yahoo VP Michel Protti has quit the company, a source tells us.Protti joined Yahoo in 2009, from McKinsey, according to LinkedIn.



Protti ran the company’s Canadian division for a year or so. Then he became chief of staff to interim CEO Ross Levinsohn.

Protti is not the first Levinsohn loyalist to leave Yahoo after Levinsohn’s departure, and he won’t be the last.

Last week, Jim Heckman, a long time force of nature in Yahoo corporate development severed ties.

Right now, all eyes are on ad sales boss Michael Barrett and media head Mickie Rosen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.