Another Exec Is Leaving PayPal: Senior Engineering Director April Chang Goes To Eventbrite

Another PayPal employee is officially leaving the company.

Hot on the heels of the announcement that President David Marcus is leaving PayPal to join Facebook, Eventbrite just announced that PayPal’s senior engineering director, April Chang, will be coming on board as its vice president of engineering, consumer, and infrastructure operations.

Chang has worked at PayPal since 2011, where she managed about 250 software developers at four global locations. Previously, she was the senior director of engineering at Yahoo. At Eventbrite, she’ll focus on making the company more of an event suggestion marketplace, according to TechCrunch.

Here’s the full press release from Eventbrite:

