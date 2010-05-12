UPDATE: Times Square Evacuated, But Police Give All Clear

Update: That ended as soon as it started. According to WNBC, via @breakingnews, the police have given the all clear.
Well these new regular disruptions are going to be annoying.
Original post: UGH. Times Square has been evacuated AGAIN according to multiple news reports, including CNN.
The below pic is from Andy Levy on Twitter:
Photo: twitpic.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.