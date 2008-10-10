Another Encouraging Chart From Goldman Sachs

In the past, when stock returns have been as crappy as they have been over the past 10 years, it has been a great time to buy. History never repeats itself exactly, so this time could be different, but Goldman offers yet another exhibit suggesting that the market’s collapse has likely created a nice opportunity for long-term investors.



