Another Encouraging Chart From Goldman Sachs

In the past, when stock returns have been as crappy as they have been over the past 10 years, it has been a great time to buy. History never repeats itself exactly, so this time could be different, but Goldman offers yet another exhibit suggesting that the market’s collapse has likely created a nice opportunity for long-term investors.
See Also:
Silver Lining: Stocks Finally Close to Fair Value
Good News: Stocks DO Recover After Financial Collapses
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.