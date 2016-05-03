Almost every expert says the 'Bitcoin creator' is lying

The world, particularly the tech world, can’t stand a mystery.

That’s why there’s been so much attention paid to trying to find out who invented Bitcoin, a form of money that lives only on the internet and is created through a complicated set of cryptography security rules.

Bitcoin’s creator is known as “Satoshi Nakamoto” only no one knows for sure who Satoshi Nakamoto is.

On Monday morning, the controversy erupted again when Australian businessman Craig Wright wrote a blog post claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto.

Wright has been labelled the Bitcoin creator before, in a widely read expose by Wired in 2015. Wired later admitted it might have fallen for “an elaborate, long-planned hoax.”

The problem is, that the proof Wright offered in his blog post on Monday, as well as the proof in earlier investigative reports on Wright, has been largely discredited.

‘Intentional scammery’

On some levels, the proof isn’t that complicated to show. Satoshi Nakamoto owns a unique key. Coded, encrypted messages sent to Satoshi Nakamoto’s known public address can only be opened with this key.

Although Wright’s blog post talked a lot about cryptography and keys, experts who looked at the post said it was at best inconclusive. At worst, they believed it was a charlatan’s trick to fool someone without the technical sophistication to understand it.

Screenshot Via BBC This is Craig Wright, the guy claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, but almost no one believes him.

Or, as cryptography expert Drew Blas wrote: “Wright’s post is flimflam and hokum which stands up to a few minutes of cursory scrutiny, and demonstrates a competent sysadmin’s level of familiarity with cryptographic tools, but ultimately demonstrates no non-public information about Satoshi.”

Another crypto expert, Dan Kaminsky, examined the proof, and labelled it “intentional scammery.”

And based on this stuff, anybody who’s anyone would likely dismiss Wright’s claims but for one thing:

One of the most respected public figures in the Bitcoin world, Bitcoin Foundation chief scientist, Gavin Andresen, believes Wright.

Andresen published his own blog post on Monday where he said Craig Wright is indeed Satoshi Nakamoto and that Wright proved it to him. Andresen didn’t share the technical proof.

Banning the top guy

People don’t understand why Andresen believes Wright when there’s evidence that directly contridicts Wright’s claims.

People then started wondering if Andresen’s blog and accounts were hacked.

Gavin Andresen Respected Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen believes Craig Wright is ‘Satoshi Nakamoto.’

And then the Bitcoin community took the shocking move of banning Andresen from directly contributing code to the Bitcoin project, at least for now.

They blocked his Github account from being able to add new code to the Bitcoin project.

Then Andresen said in a public talk on Monday that, no, his accounts were not hacked.

He really believes Wright is the father of Bitcoin.

And the stalemate continues. One of the smartest guys involved in Bitcoin thinks Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto while most of the other smart people involved do not.

As Dan Kaminsky wrote in his post about it all: “UPDATE: *facepalm*”

Andresen has not yet responded to a request for comment.

NOW WATCH: You can now have your weed legally delivered in 60 minutes or less with this new app



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.