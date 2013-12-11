New Poll Has Disastrous Numbers For President Obama And The Democrats

Quinnipiac is out with a

new pollthis afternoon and the numbers are terrible for the president.

His job approval dropped to 38 per cent with 57 per cent disapproving. Voters 18-29 years old disapprove of his job by a 49%-41% margin while Hispanic only slightly approve, 50%-43%.

This comes on the heels of a rocky couple of months for the administration in which the federal exchange website had a horrible launch and the president was forced to apologise for his broken promise that Americans who liked their health plans could keep them. The administration met it’s self-imposed deadline of December 1st to get the site working for the “vast majority” of users, but other problems may still remain.

Americans also have poor opinions on the president’s personal characteristics. They say he is not trustworthy by a 52%-44% margin and 51 per cent say he is a not a strong leader, compared to 47 per cent who think he is.

On the administration’s recent agreement with Iran over their nuclear capabilities, 44 per cent approve of the deal while 46 per cent oppose it. 40 five per cent say the deal will make America less safe.

The bright spot for the president and Democrats is that 67 per cent of Americans support raising the minimum wage with 51 per cent in favour of increasing it to above $US10.10.

Republicans do not fare much better in the poll, however. 70 four per cent disapprove of how Congressional Republicans are doing their jobs with only 19 per cent approving.

Nevertheless, the poll finds that by a 47%-42% margin, Americans want Republicans to win both the House and Senate in next year’s midterm’s elections. This is a major swing from October polls that showed significant Democratic support after Republicans shutdown the government.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.