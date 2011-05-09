Another Disastrous Economic Datapoint From The UK

It’s a day ending in -day so obviously it’s time for your UK economic disaster datapoint of the day.
According to the Halifax survey, houses saw their largest year-over-year decline since October 2009 in April, dropping 3.7%, with a 1.4% sequential decline.
This is on top of miserable numbers in the retail and consumer confidence and manufacturing worlds.
