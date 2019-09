Economists had been looking and hoping for about 458,000, so today’s continuing claims number of 480,000 is a disappointment.



It’s also up 8,000 from last year.

Anyway, the big number is tomorrow, when the unemployment rate comes out. Analysts are looking for 10.0% on the button.

Dow futures are now off by about 90 points.

