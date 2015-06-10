Another delay for New York's long-awaited 2nd Avenue subway

Spencer Platt/Getty A man walks past a subway stop in Manhattan

Manhattan’s much awaited 2nd Avenue Subway line has faced setback after setback.

The embattled new subway line has been the subject of public discourse and political leveraging since the first half of the 20th century, and now has an estimated completion date of February 28, 2018.

This new date, almost one and a half years later than the previous goal of December 2016, was announced at a congressional hearing Monday in New York. Matthew Welbes, Executive Director of the Federal Transit Administration said that while the date is being pushed back, the project will receive no extra federal funding to finish the project, which the MTA claims is 80% finished.

An MTA spokesman told NY1 that “the MTA reports our projections for megaproject cost and completion every month based on our own understanding of the work done so far and our best estimates of the work still to be done.”

Subway service on the east side of Manhattan is currently limited to the Lexington Avenue line, the most crowded transit line in all of North America.

