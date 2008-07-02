Another Defeat For Starbucks (SBUX)

Douglas McIntyre, 24/7 Wall Street

Howard Schultz, the CEO for life at Starbucks (SBUX) recently told Portfolio magazine all about his plans to turn around the company. The editors should not have bought a word of it.

In the face of a disintegrating US business, the company announced that it would close approximately 600 underperforming company-operated stores in the U.S. market. The PR spin on the news was astonishingly transparent. SBUX called it part of a “multi-faceted plan to transform the company.”

