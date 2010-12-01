Another Day Of Massive Student Protests Hits London

Students in London and across the UK protested proposed increases in tuition fees again today. This is the third such protest.



Noticeable differences this time around: The crowd seems both younger, and smaller. It’s not just University students involved, but looks to be college age (high school in the U.S.) students as well. This would make sense as it’s those individuals that will be paying the proposed higher fees in future years.

Also, protesters were able to manoeuvre around police blockades, just like in the last set of protests.





