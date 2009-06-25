Another Day In Zombieville

Today was another day in zombie-ville. Ho hum.



Generally, the market drifted upwards, possibly buoyed by some decent durable goods numbers and Fed wording that maybe, kinda, sorta there was good news on the horizon. But the buying was hardly convincing, as the Dow ended down 23, even as the NASDAQ ended up over 20.

We’ll call it a draw, though the Dow may have been skewed today by weakness at Boeing, which was down over 5%.

Darrell Issa’s ‘fighting words’ for Ben Bernanke threw the CNBCers into a tizzy, but it’s not clear if anyone else really cares. Warren Buffett’s comments about the lack of green shoots out there didn’t have much effect, either.

