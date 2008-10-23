Another Day, Another Envelope Full Of White Powder

We don’t know who’s sending those envelopes full of white powder around, giving us 2001 anthrax-scare flashbacks. But, cut it out! Seriously, it’s not funny.



Since today was a day ending in “y,” another envelope filled with a suspicious white granular substance landed at the New York Times. Here’s the in-house e-mail, courtesy of Radar, sent out after the scary snail mail was opened by editorial page editor Andrew Rosenthal’s secretary:

At about 11:30 a.m. today an employee on the 13th floor of our headquarters building in New York opened an envelope addressed to The New York Times. [Ed note: That’ll teach you to thumb your nose at the whole “13th floor” superstition.] A white granular substance was in the envelope. The New York City police were called and are now on site investigating. The 41st Street side of the lobby is closed but people are able to get in and out of the building. We will keep you updated on any developments.

Afterwards, according to the New York Times, natch, “three Times employees were asked to take showers as a precaution against contamination.”

Romenesko reveals that the contents of the envelope were determined to be harmless, according to the following memo sent to Times employees: “We are pleased to report that New York City authorities have determined that the substance found in an envelope sent to The New York Times earlier today was non-hazardous.

