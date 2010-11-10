Another Day, Another Accusation Against Cam Newton

ESPN has new report about Auburn QB Cam Newton, based on anonymous sources who claim that Newton and his father discussed payment in exchange for his commitment to Mississippi State.



A recruiter for the school reportedly told the SEC that Cecil Newton said to him that it would take “more than a scholarship” to get Newton to play for the Bulldogs.

A second MSU recruiter also says the Newton himself apologized to him for choosing Auburn, by stating that “the money was too much.”

This newest story follows previous accusations of attempts to solicit money from Mississippi State and reports that Newton once faced expulsion from Florida for academic cheating.

Auburn has denied that they paid Newton or his family any money.

