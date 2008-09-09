Another Cool Google Product That Won’t Make Money: Digitizing Old Newspapers (GOOG)

Google today said that it’s expanding its News Archive Search by digitizing millions of historical newspaper pages and making them searchable. Since 2006, News Archive Search allowed users to search for old articles from a few news organisations and databases.



It’s a neat project that yields some cool results – like this front page of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette announcing the moon landing. But add it to the growing list of Google products that are interesting but won’t bring in any significant new revenue.

See Also:

Google’s Android GPhone Already a Flop

Is Sex Coming To Google’s Lively After All?

Google To Solve Energy Crisis With Geothermal Wonder-System

Google: We Still Haven’t Made Anything From YouTube, Postini. But DoubleClick Is A Cash Machine

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.