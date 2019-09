This is one we need to get in the habit of checking more often.



From Citi’s Steven Englander, the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Index.

It’s clearly lost all its steam, as it hits its lowest level since November 25.

Note it’s down again today by 0.6%, while broader markets are off less, so again, notable weakness at such a key pressure point.

