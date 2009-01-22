Another Chance To Be Rupert Murdoch's neighbour!

Missed out on that $30 million apartment below Rupert Murdoch’s but still want to live in the News Corp CEO’s building?



Lucky for you, billionaire and CEO of Limited Brands, Leslie Wexner has quietly put his duplex apartment on the fifth floor of 834 Fifth Avenue up for sale for $60 million—a steep asking price since no New York co-op has ever sold for more than $50 million.

Incidentally, Murdoch actually used to own Wexner’s 16-room spread, which was decorated by Bill Gates’s decorator, Thierry Despont. The apartment is also reportedly in mint condition because Wexner and his wife never use the place.

