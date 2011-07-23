Another Celebrity Gets Kicked Off Google+

Photo: LAist

First it was William Shatner. Now, Google has suspended Alyssa Milano from Google+.Milano tweeted the news about a half hour ago, and sure enough, her profile is gone. (Full disclosure: she was in my “Celebrities” circle.)



Update: Google restored it over the weekend.

Google has been suspending some business accounts in recent days because it wants them to wait until a business-specific version of the service rolls out in coming months. But the process has been haphazard and inconsistent, which has led to some complaints, and social VP Vic Gundotra admitted to TechCrunch that they could have handled brand pages better.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that Google is working with Hollywood talent agents to create a “celebrity acquisition plan” for Google+ — a move that super-agent Ari Emanuel more or less predicted on Tuesday — so maybe it’s clearing the decks until this plan is in place.

Google reinstated Shatner a short time after kicking him off. We’ll see if Milano follows suit.

