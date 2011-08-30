LA Porn Industry Shut Down After Performer Tests HIV Positive

Derrick Burts — Porn’s 2010 HIV victim

An unnamed adult film performer has tested positive for HIV causing a temporary shutdown of the Los Angeles adult film industry.According to The L.A. Times, the move was prompted by industry trade group the Free Speech Coalition while further testing is performed to confirm the results.



The infected performer has yet to be named and was tested at an out-of-state facility.

The Coalition will not say how they became aware of the results, only that once confirmation is achieved the group will attempt to contact all parties the individual has had intercourse with.

The Times notes it’s unclear how the group will do that.

This is the second case of HIV in the industry this year. Derrick Burts tested HIV positive in December 2010 and has since become a vocal supporter for condoms in the porn industry.

Film studios have been less than receptive claiming the mandatory 30-day tests are sufficient to keep performers uninfected.

Burts is working with the L.A. Based AIDS Healthcare Foundation to pass a 2012 ballot measure requiring adult performers seeking permits in Los Angeles county to use condoms.

The former actor intends to submit a petition with 41,138 signatures to put the matter before the public for the first time in June.

