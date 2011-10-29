Bernie Madoff Text To Sons: 'I Love You, Look After Your Mother'

Shortly after Stephanie Madoff Mack’s book The End of Normal: A Wife’s Anguish, A Widow’s New Life, another book about infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff is due to hit stores.



Truth And Consequences written by Laurie Sandell, will be available on October 31.

Sandell, who interviewed Ruth and Andrew Madoff and his fiance Catherine Hooper, gives the reader insight into the Madoff family, The Daily Mail reported.

Here’s a sneak peak at some of the moments the book recounts: [via The Daily Mail]

Andrew thought a text message sent by his father Bernie four months after his arrest that said “I love you, look after your mother,” was a suicide note. It was not.

That text message was the first contact Andrew had with his father after his arrest.

Ruth shouted at both of her sons’ refusal to sign on to Bernie’s bail agreement.

After the suicide of Mark Madoff, Stephanie Madoff Mack refused to let his mother Ruth come to the memorial.

