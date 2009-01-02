Another Blow To Hedge Funder Beaten During Spin Class

Remember the hedge fund manager who was attacked by a stockbroker for grunting and shouting enthusiastic comments during spin class?



Well, apparently not only is the stockbroker cleared of criminal assault charges, but the Equinox gym where the attack happened also isn’t responsible.

NY Post: A Manhattan judge has let the gym chain off the hook in a lawsuit over an infamous spin class that went bad when one spinner attacked another for grunting and yelling things like, “You go, girl!”

The grunter, hedge-fund manager Stuart Sugarman, 48, sued the club for negligence, arguing in part that it was responsible for Christopher Carter’s August 2007 attack because “at no time prior to Carter’s ‘spin rage’ did either of the two instructors tell plaintiff to lower his voice or curb his enthusiasm.”

Sugarman claimed the instructors were also negligent for not taking action against Carter prior to the “spin rage” incident, even though he was so “annoyed and agitated” by Sugarman’s yells of “good burn” and “great song” that he was loudly cursing at him.

Is there no justice for hedge fund managers who were attacked for screaming “You go girl!” during spin class?

