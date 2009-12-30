Another Blow To Embattled Dodd: Senator Caught Cutting Bomb-Detection Funding To Fund A Pet Pork Project

Now that our attention is focused on airline security measures thanks to the failed airline attack on Christmas Day, it’s worth mentioning that one Senator took money away from aviation security to line the pockets of a constituency that supported his presidential campaign in a big way.



Back in July, Senator Chris Dodd, D-Conn., proposed an amendment reducing aviation security appropriations by $4.5 million in favour of firefighter grants — a notoriously ineffective program. In fact, the money was specifically “for screening operations and the amount for explosives detection systems.”

Read the whole story at the Washington Examiner — >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.