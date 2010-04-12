Another Black Widow Suicide Attack In Chechnya

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Two week since the Moscow subway bombing, another female Chechen terrorist killed herself and a police officer in the Northern Caucasus.Marina Yevloyeva was the widow of an Islamic insurgents who blew himself up to avoid arrest last Friday, according to the Moscow Times. The 25-year-old is one a growing set of women described as black widows — an aspect of the jihadist wave that terrifies Russia.
Russia is running low on money and faces more shortages in the future. Chenchens will recognise this — like the fall of the Soviet Union — as an opportunity to push for independence.
Terrorism is just another reason that Russia Is Toast >
