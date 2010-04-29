Yahoo! News Hires Newsweek's Former White House Correspondent Holly Bailey

Holly Bailey, formerly of Newsweek, is joing Yahoo! News.

Yahoo! News has recruited yet another high profile journalist.We hear that Holly Bailey, a former Newsweek White House correspondent, has taken a job as senior politics writer for Yahoo’s politics, national affairs and media blog, The Newsroom .



Bailey will be joining a handful of other media stars that Yahoo has poached in recent months, including Chris Lehman, Michael Calderone, John Cook and Brett Michael-Dykes.

Andrew Golis, who oversees The Newsroom, declined to comment.

But the official Yahoo News Team Twitter group now follows @hollybdc as one of its members.

Bailey took a buyout from Newsweek last November. Her departure was seen as a loss for the magazine.

We have emails out to a Yahoo rep and to Bailey and will update when we hear back.

UPDATE: Here’s a statement from Yahoo! News VP Mark Walker: “As we continue to extend the Yahoo! News brand into Washington, Holly’s ‘inside the beltway’ expertise will be extremely valuable to a broad Yahoo! audience.”

UPDATE2: Bailey will be starting in mid-May. She emailed us the following: “To say I’m excited is a huge understatement. Andrew and Chris are two terrific editors, and I’m basically in awe of the other reporters I’ll be working with.”

As we mentioned earlier, Yahoo, whose revenues, display advertising and web traffic is up, is ramping up its original content and creating new blogs. An official launch for The Newsroom is scheduled for sometime this summer.

