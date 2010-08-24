National Journal Hires Another Huge Name To Crush Politico: Matt Cooper Of "Plamegate" Fame

These days, it seems like we get a press release every morning telling us about some high-profile new National Journal hire. The weekly politics/policy magazine has been on a recruitment spree in its battle against Politico, after all.



And this morning was no exception — The Journal announced that Matt Cooper, the veteran Washington journalist who found himself at the centre of the “Plamegate” CIA leak investigation, has come on board as a managing editor.

He’ll be joining fellow D.C. media bigwig Marc Ambinder, of The Atlantic, and a handful of others recently poached from publications including USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and, of course, Politico.

Here’s the release:

Washington, D.C. (August 24, 2010) — National Journal Group announced today that veteran Washington journalist Matthew Cooper will be joining the team as a Managing Editor.

Cooper has held reporting and editorial positions at several of Washington’s most respected news organisations. He has served as White House Correspondent for U.S. News & World Report, deputy Washington Bureau Chief for Newsweek, deputy Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent for Time and Politics Editor for Time.com. Cooper has also been an Editor for Washington Monthly and The New Republic, Washington Editor for Conde Nast Portfolio, Politics Correspondent for TheAtlantic.com, and Editor-at-Large for TalkingPointsMemo.com.

“As we build out the leadership team here at National Journal, we are looking for editors who can shape our journalism into the most thoughtful, forward-looking, and incisive work in Washington,” said National Journal Group Editor in Chief Ron Fournier. “Matt brings an incredible knowledge about how this city works and combines it with a dexterity that is perfect for our rapidly changing media environment. Our entire team will benefit from his experience and insight.”

“Matt Cooper is a unique talent who combines a remarkable depth of experience with perspective and wit,” said Ron Brownstein, National Journal Group Editorial Director. “Those are exactly the qualities that we hope National Journal itself will embody for its readers. Matt will be a great asset in helping all of our writers and analysts meet the highest standards of smart and engaging journalism.”

Cooper is leaving his current position as Senior Advisor to the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission to join National Journal.

“Ron Brownstein and Ron Fournier aren’t just old friends,” said Cooper. “They’re the best of the best journalists. I’m so happy to be working with them rather than competing against them. And it’s great to be back working for David Bradley, a great owner who has turned the Watergate into a citadel of journalistic integrity and reinvention.”

Cooper joins National Journal Group as the result of a nationwide talent search that has been underway throughout the summer. In the last several weeks, National Journal Group has added several talented writers and analysts, including political analyst Matthew Dowd, The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder, USA Today’s Aamer Madhani, the Wall Street Journal’s Yochi Dreazen, Sue Davis, and Fawn Johnson, Politico’s Josh Kraushaar, Coral Davenport, and Tim Alberta, the Tribune Washington Bureau’s Jim Tankersley, Campaigns and Elections’ Jeremy Jacobs, Modern Healthcare’s Matt Dobias, and more. Further announcements will be coming in the next days and weeks. National Journal Group, which includes premium publications such as National Journal, CongressDaily, Hotline, The Almanac of American Politics, and Global Security Newswire, is undergoing a transformation that will build upon its reputation for intelligence and depth, infusing it with currency and speed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.