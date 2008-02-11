More Big Losses at AOL (TWX): Dave Morgan, et al

Dave Morgan, EVP at AOL and the ex-CEO of recent acquisition Tacoda is quitting the company after only 3 months, PaidContent says. PC describes this as a “cordial parting of ways,” but the bottom line is that it’s another big loss for AOL.



AOL desperately needs new enterpreneurial leadership if it is to have any chance of stopping its slide. Morgan brought that.

Meanwhile, an ex-AOLer tells us that Morgan’s departure is only one in a quiet recent string, some of which are even bigger losses:

Dave’s an OK “visionary” type, but much worse for AOL is the loss of the operators who quietly left at year’s end. Third Screen Media CEO Tom Burgess, Quigo CEO Mike Yavonditte (who really never joined, but a reflection of the same problem) and Lightningcast CEO Tom MacIsaac. MacIsaac is probably the worst loss since in addition to running the Lightningcast video network he ran Strategy and M&A for the overall 3rd party ad network business for the last year and a half and was the architect of the ad network strategy and acquisitions that they are now calling Platform A. Add to that that AOL’s O&O sales are still sucking wind and that they just lost their sales head, Kathy Kayse, to Discovery, which should exacerbate that problem. As has been the case for a long time, the only strength at AOL is the 3rd party business — Advertising.com and the collection of assets (Lightningcast, TSM, Tacoda, Quigo, AdTech and now Buy.at) that will use Ad.com‘s massive liquidity to thrive and, in turn, increase Ad.com‘s dominance in that sphere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.