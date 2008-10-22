Another Big Brain For Obama's Economic Team

Former Fed chairman and hero to economic professors across the land, Paul Volcker is bending Barack Obama’s sizable ear increasingly often according to the Wall Street Journal.



Volcker is not a household name like Alan Greenspan, so its hard to imagine him swinging a ton of votes to Obama’s side. However, Volcker is still held in esteem by most people that know his past record, unlike Greenspan who has become a punching bag getting blamed for a our current economic problems.

WSJ: On Tuesday, Mr. Volcker is scheduled to appear on the campaign trail with Sen. Obama for the first time. At a round-table discussion with voters in Lake Worth, Fla., he’ll “give his view on the state of the economy and the credit markets, and what needs to be done to fix them,” says one campaign adviser. Longtime Fed watchers are amused that Mr. Volcker, known for his muttered statements during Fed meetings in the 1980s, will be in a political role on the stump.

For Mr. Volcker, a connection with Sen. Obama could help burnish his record as Fed chairman. The cigar-chomping central banker from 1979 to 1987, he received blame for driving up interest rates and tipping the U.S. into the deepest recession since the Great Depression. But Mr. Volcker is just as well known for taming the runaway inflation of that era. His stock has risen in recent months as his gruff warnings about the risks of deregulating the financial sector have come to look prescient. His successor’s reputation, meanwhile, has come under a cloud. Alan Greenspan is under criticism that the low interest rates and deregulatory ideology of his tenure contributed to today’s crisis.

