Another BBC Scandal: Accused Of Blowing Taxpayer Cash On Planes And Cabs

First it was money for terrorists, then Indian child slaves. Now the BBC has been accused of spending 10 million pounds of taxpayer money (approximately $20 million) on staff flights.



The Guardian: The BBC has dismissed Liberal Democrat accusations that the corporation is being frivolous with licence fee payers’ money by spending more than £10m on flights for staff last year.

Figures released by the Lib Dems following a freedom of information request revealed that the BBC spent £10.4m on flights in the 12 months to the end of March 2008 – £3.1m of which was spent on business or first-class seats.

During the previous financial year, the BBC spent £10.8m on flights, including £2.4m on business and first-class travel.

In a letter to the Lib Dems, the BBC said staff may also have purchased rail or flight tickets directly and reclaimed the costs via expenses.

The BBC spent just under £5m on train tickets in the 2007-2008 financial year – around £520,000 of which was for first-class travel. This total increased slightly from £4.8m for the previous year.

It emerged earlier this year that the BBC’s taxi bill for the 12 months to the end of March was £13.8m – putting the corporation’s total transport bill for the last financial year at nearly £30m. The taxi bill was up from £13m the previous year.

