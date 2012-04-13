Another Bank Was Blown Away By Lululemon's New Strategy

Photo: Lululemon, Flickr

Lululemon seems to have held a great analyst day. Yesterday Bank of America Merrill Lynch salivated over Lululemon’s plan to expand into traditional apparel, swim and surf clothes. Today Jefferies equity analyst Taposh Bari jumps on the train:



The key takeaway, in our view, was a management team not feeling constrained by geography, gender, store count or product application. We also gained a better appreciation for the calibre of talent within the organisation with many leaders coming from larger, more established companies.

Lululemon is a “brand without constraints” managed by “dreamers and doers.”

Bari calls the Lululemon’s expansion plans optimistic but notes its proven success in expanding to men’s apparel, running and e-commerce.

