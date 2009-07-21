Another Bad Poll For Obama

The last 10 days have seen a spate of fresh polls all showing the same thing — that the President’s honeymoon period is coming to an end, and that he doesn’t have unlimited political capital.



He is, after all, human, and despite the mindblowing ineptitude of the Republican opposition, political warfare hurts.

The bad polls are coming just as (or maybe because) the President is really digging into the politically charged healthcare debate.

Politico: Trust in President Barack Obama and his Democratic allies to identify the right solutions to problems facing the country has dropped off significantly since March, according to a new Public Strategies Inc./POLITICO poll.

Just as Obama intensifies his efforts to fulfil a campaign promise and reach an agreement with Congress on health care reform, the number of Americans who say they trust the president has fallen from 66 per cent to 54 per cent. At the same time, the percentage of those who say they do not trust the president has jumped from 31 to 42.

But the news is also bad for the GOP. A series of high-profile affairs, the political suicide of Sarah Palin, and a broad display of sheer buffoonery at the Sotomayor hearings (“Wait, just to clarify, have you now or have you ever used the term ‘wise Latina’?“) hasn’t helped their brand. So the President takes a hit, but they gain nothing.

