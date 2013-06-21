COME BACK: Australian Market Rebounding After Bad Start

Photo:

Australia’s stock market was off to a rough start, following falls on Wall Street and yesterday’s tumble which saw around $30 billion wiped off.

The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were all down more than 2%. The dollar, commodities and fixed interest are also down, with 10-year Australian government bond futures at record lows.

It looked like an extension of yesterday’s sell-off — and still could be — but the Australian market has made back some of its losses, only down 0.73% at 11:30AM, after sliding more than 1.5% soon after the open.

